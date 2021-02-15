Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the January 14th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.48. 38,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,083. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

