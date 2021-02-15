D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 6,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.18. 150,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

