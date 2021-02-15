D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.16.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:DHI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.18. 150,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
