Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Sharps Compliance posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMED. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,636.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $489,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,589,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

SMED stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.52. 4,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,079. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.46.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.