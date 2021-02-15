Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,338. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

