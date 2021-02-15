New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of New World Development stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 10,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. New World Development has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

