New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Shares of New World Development stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 10,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. New World Development has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
New World Development Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.