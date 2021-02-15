Blockchain Certified Data Token Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $502,298.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

