Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Hits $233.37 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $5.89 or 0.00012318 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $233.37 million and approximately $80.10 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.00 or 0.00965949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.29 or 0.05221286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018332 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00036881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

