Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) to announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,943 shares of company stock valued at $925,996 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

