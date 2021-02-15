PAYCENT (PYN) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $194,869.65 and approximately $64.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.00 or 0.00965949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.29 or 0.05221286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018332 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00036881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.