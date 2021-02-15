Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $71.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Cowen increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.24. 191,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,876. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.15.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.