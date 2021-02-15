Royale Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $3.77 million and $2.59 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00274193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00081072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00087649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.72 or 0.00462413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Royale Finance Token Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROYAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.