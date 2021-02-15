Revain (REV) Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $7.01 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.00958642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.93 or 0.05222788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018345 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

