Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 42.1% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $419,084.31 and approximately $777.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.92 or 0.03724815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00030945 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 95% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,866,653 coins and its circulating supply is 41,815,322 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

