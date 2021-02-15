LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in January

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the January 14th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.
Shares of LIFULL stock remained flat at $$4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.71 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. LIFULL has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter. LIFULL had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. Equities analysts predict that LIFULL will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LIFULL Company Profile
LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.