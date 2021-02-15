LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in January

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the January 14th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Shares of LIFULL stock remained flat at $$4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.71 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. LIFULL has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter. LIFULL had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. Equities analysts predict that LIFULL will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LIFULL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

LIFULL Company Profile

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

