Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 778,500 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the January 14th total of 497,700 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JE shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. 49,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $344.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 936.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

