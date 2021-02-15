iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the January 14th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,762. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

