Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.17 Million

Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report $63.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.37 million and the highest is $65.90 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $57.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $247.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $255.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $254.66 million, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $266.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 6,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

