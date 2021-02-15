Frontier Price Hits $1.18 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $31.74 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00271296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.90 or 0.00437939 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00188238 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

