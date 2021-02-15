Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $51.63

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on ZYME. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.
In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.75.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.
