Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $51.63

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYME. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 112,843 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,541,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.87. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

