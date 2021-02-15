Analysts Set Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Target Price at $22.78

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth $2,709,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,270 shares during the period.

Shares of Avaya stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $31.52. 88,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,890. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

