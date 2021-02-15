UniLayer (LAYER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.62 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and $1.62 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00271296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.90 or 0.00437939 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00188238 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LAYERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.