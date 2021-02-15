Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce $16.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $16.40 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $62.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $63.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.98 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $83.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

MNKD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 173,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 14,824.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95,769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MannKind by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MannKind by 1,599.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

