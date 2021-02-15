Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Grows By 64.1%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 14th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$3.75 during trading on Monday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

