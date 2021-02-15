Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Expands By 62.7%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the January 14th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Peridot Acquisition stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $13.85. 18,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,083. Peridot Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

