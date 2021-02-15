Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

COVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of COVTY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.