Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Target Price at $31.31

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,031. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Calix by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 597,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,295 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

