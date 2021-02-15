Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report $469.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $469.60 million. National Vision reported sales of $401.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. 14,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,266. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,273.32, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in National Vision by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 527,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after buying an additional 156,524 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after buying an additional 100,836 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 325,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in National Vision by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in National Vision by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.