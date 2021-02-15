SoMee.Social (ONG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $38,505.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00066760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00943372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00050035 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.72 or 0.05141500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018315 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

ONG is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,367,345 coins. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

