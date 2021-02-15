Short Interest in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expands By 37.3%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the January 14th total of 8,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. 33,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $953.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

