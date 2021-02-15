$0.49 EPS Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. GMS reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. GMS has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GMS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in GMS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

