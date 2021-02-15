GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 22% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $265,008.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.50 or 0.00431921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,722,814 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

