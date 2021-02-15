PlayFuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.72 or 0.00941016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00050198 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.35 or 0.05108080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018302 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PLF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

