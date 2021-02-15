Brokerages Set Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB) Price Target at C$53.81

Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSB shares. CSFB upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norbord from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norbord from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

TSE OSB traded down C$0.69 on Monday, reaching C$56.97. The company had a trading volume of 484,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.35. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$60.26.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

