Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNMDF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.22. 22,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

