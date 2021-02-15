AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives $6.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGFMF stock remained flat at $$5.55 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. AGF Management has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.64.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.