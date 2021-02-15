Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce $4.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $22.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 645,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,827,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

