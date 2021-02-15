Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce $77.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $82.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.13 million to $335.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $369.35 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 9,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.