PWR Coin Trading Down 71.8% This Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 90.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $463,793.47 and $4.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 71.8% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,959.13 or 0.99936951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.19 or 0.00531756 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.66 or 0.00955761 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00240934 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00094693 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001749 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PWRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.