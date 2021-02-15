Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.59. Autoliv reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

ALV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,417. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after buying an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

