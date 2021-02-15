Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Declines By 38.9%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POYYF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

