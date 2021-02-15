Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778. Rupert Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
