Zacks: Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,020. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 13,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

