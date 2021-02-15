Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Shares of MNARF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.
About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
