Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in January

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Shares of MNARF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.