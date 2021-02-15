FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Down 42.3% in January

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 848,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 883,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 28,508 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FINV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 88,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

