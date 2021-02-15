China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the January 14th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.74% of China Pharma worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. 23,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 240.91% and a negative net margin of 185.75%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.