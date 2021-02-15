Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $177.87 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $177.87 million and $2.83 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.10 or 0.00955314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.22 or 0.05179997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018420 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,018,735,224 coins and its circulating supply is 5,427,736,603 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

Edgeware can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

