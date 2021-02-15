Flamingo Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $78.26 million and $44.88 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00270127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00087201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00091000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00399978 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00185167 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

