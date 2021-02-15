MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $10.60 Average PT from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,743,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 152.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 388,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 103,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,359. The company has a market capitalization of $447.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

