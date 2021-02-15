$78.06 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report $78.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.12 million and the highest is $80.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $151.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $330.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.12 million to $332.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $417.50 million, with estimates ranging from $398.99 million to $436.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.
WTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
NYSE:WTI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,310. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $408.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.
