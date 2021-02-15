Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $12.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.68 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $55.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.54 billion to $60.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,172. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

